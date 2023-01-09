Portsmouth road where house collapsed is closed amid fears about safety of buildings
A ROAD where a house collapsed was closed on Sunday afternoon amid concerns about the safety of buildings.
A road closure was quickly set up due to fears that more houses could be in danger in Langford Road, Buckland. Police attended the scene around 3.45pm to support Portsmouth City Council staff.
READ NOW: Man stabbed in street
It follows an incident on December 7 when a house on the street suddenly caved in before there was also a partial collapse at the house next door. Portsmouth City Council said it was likely caused by ‘poor quality’ bricks used below the ground and ‘damp conditions’.
Residents along the road were evacuated at the time of the collapse as emergency crews swarmed the area. In total, 23 homes were evacuated, after neighbours heard ‘awful cracks’ forming along the walls of their house on the day of the disaster.
Following the incident on Sunday, a police spokesman said: ‘We were called to Langford Road to assist Portsmouth City Council following concerns about the safety of buildings on the road. A road closure was in place for a short amount of time and our log was closed at 6.36pm.’
Previously, paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) treated the home’s residents – a woman and her daughter. The pair were taken to hospital but were since said to be safe and recovering.
A fundraiser collected over £2,900 for both of them in a bid to rebuild their lives. An exclusion zone in the street covered four properties, with three homes being found to be structurally unsafe.
The city council has been approached for comment.