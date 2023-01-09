A road closure was quickly set up due to fears that more houses could be in danger in Langford Road, Buckland. Police attended the scene around 3.45pm to support Portsmouth City Council staff.

READ NOW: Man stabbed in street

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows an incident on December 7 when a house on the street suddenly caved in before there was also a partial collapse at the house next door. Portsmouth City Council said it was likely caused by ‘poor quality’ bricks used below the ground and ‘damp conditions’.

The aftermath of a house collapse in Langford Road, Buckland, Portsmouth on Wednesday, December 7. Picture: Jamie O’Neill / @joneillj

Residents along the road were evacuated at the time of the collapse as emergency crews swarmed the area. In total, 23 homes were evacuated, after neighbours heard ‘awful cracks’ forming along the walls of their house on the day of the disaster.

Following the incident on Sunday, a police spokesman said: ‘We were called to Langford Road to assist Portsmouth City Council following concerns about the safety of buildings on the road. A road closure was in place for a short amount of time and our log was closed at 6.36pm.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) treated the home’s residents – a woman and her daughter. The pair were taken to hospital but were since said to be safe and recovering.

A fundraiser collected over £2,900 for both of them in a bid to rebuild their lives. An exclusion zone in the street covered four properties, with three homes being found to be structurally unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A house in Langford Road, Buckland after it collapsed on December 7