Portsmouth rock band member searches for girl who posed with them for album cover in 1970

Paul Ellis, far left, with his band Egypt in the 1970s. He wants to find the unknown girl.

The photograph has often been used by the band Egypt, and now band member Paul Ellis, from Southsea, wants to know what happened to the girl who randomly posed with them.

Paul, 72, from Southsea, was bass guitarist in the 70s for Egypt, a heavy rock band. The rock group performed across Hampshire, and occasionally in Wales, East Sussex and London, in pubs and clubs.

In 1970, Egypt took part in a promotional band photoshoot across Portsmouth, with one of the main photographs captured outside the Royal Garrison Church.

Paul Ellis, from Southsea

Whilst shooting, a young girl passing by with her family was asked to get involved and pose with them for the shot.

Paul said: ‘She knew who we were but we didn’t know who she was.’

Egypt played in some famous clubs in and around London including Samantha’s and Bag of Nails, and they were also the supporting act for Slade when they played at The Tricorn Club.

Paul is now retired after working for The News for 45 years, and has continued his passion for music. He is now in a band called Isthison which performs music from the 1950s up to the present day.

Since the easing of Covid restrictions, the band have recently started booking gigs again for clubs and pubs across Portsmouth and Southsea including the Northcote in Southsea, Old House at Home in Milton and The Golden Lion in Bedhampton.

Paul expressed his curiosity at who the girl was that posed with his band in 1970 and is looking to find out any information on her.

He explained that he ‘just wanted to know who she was’.

Paul said: ‘It’s just out of plain interest that over the years I’ve thought about and I wondered who that girl was, and if she is around still.

‘It was a common thing in those days to have a youngster in there to make it more of a human photograph, but we never knew who she was. I've often wondered who she was and where she is now.’