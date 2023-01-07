Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham and Pompey meet at 12.30pm today at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium which has a capacity for 62,850 spectators.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Portsmouth originally received an allocation of 8,880 seats for the third-round clash. It could be a welcome flashback to 2010, when Pompey beat Spurs in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley – before losing to Chelsea in the final.

How to watch Spurs vs Portsmouth

The match will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC’s Red Button and BBC Sport.

ITV and BBC are sharing coverage of the FA Cup with ITV broadcasting the later fixture between Liverpool and Wolves.

Viewers will need to register a free account with BBC in order to stream the action on BBC iPlayer. There will also be radio coverage of the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Tottenham are set to be without Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura through injury while Yves Bissouma is available after serving is one-game ban during Spurs’ 4-0 win over Palace. Kulusevski has missed two games with a muscular injury and it remains unknown when the Swede will be able to return.

Richarlison suffered a thigh problem while on international duty at the World Cup and an estimated return date is suggested for 23 January but he will soon undergo another MRI to understand the extent of the injury. Bentancur was also a victim of a World Cup injury while playing for Uruguay and Moura continues to struggle with a long-standing tendon issue.

