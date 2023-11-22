Delays have been reported on the M27, A27 and Eastern Road as traffic builds for rush hour drivers.

AA Road Traffic has reported delays for drivers across the Portsmouth area.

In a post on the Eastern Road, the AA said: “Slow traffic on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound between Morrisons and A27 (Farlington Roundabout). Affecting traffic heading away from Portsmouth towards Farlington.”

Romanse’s live traffic service added: “A2030 Portsmouth - Approx. 25 mins delay northbound on Eastern Rd between Tangier Rd Baffins and A27 Farlington.

Referring to London Road delays, the AA said: “One lane closed due to gas main work on A2047 London Road near Northwood Road.”

In Fareham there are delays around the A27 and M27. “Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on Delme Roundabout eastbound between M27 (Fareham / Gosport) and A27 Portchester Road. Average speed ten mph,” the AA said.

A further post said: “Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

On the A27 at Sarisbury, there are more delays. The AA posted: “Queueing traffic on A27 Bridge Road both ways near Warsash turn off. In the construction area.”