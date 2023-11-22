Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Heron in Petersfield Road is calling for locals to donate pre-loved or new toys to support the Stop Domestic Abuse charity over the festive period.

The pub is one of more than 235 Hungry Horse pubs taking part in the brand’s annual Toy Boxing donation scheme. The initiative encourages people to give toys if they can in order to help less fortunate families and children in the run up to Christmas.

In 2022, the Hungry Horse pub chain donated over 10,000 toys to charities across the UK. To further support those in need and collect as many toys as possible, the pub brand has extended this year’s donation window to its longest yet.

This year, customers can drop toys into their local Hungry Horse pub between November 14 to December 18.

The initiative follows a recent study by the pub company which revealed almost one in five of Brits know a child that won’t receive a present this festive season. The data also found that more than four in five believe more support is needed to help those struggling with the cost of Christmas.

Last year, the team at The Heron donated more than 300 toys to the Stop Domestic Abuse charity, and the team hopes to raise even more donations in 2023 to support local children and have a positive impact on their Christmas.

Stop Domestic Abuse is a charity which supports both adult and child victims of domestic violence in in the local area through its innovative and unique services.

Yvonne Brown, general manager of The Heron, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be donating to the same charity for a second year running and hope to raise even more donations for local families this year.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year, but many households are feeling the pressure for several different reasons. If we can make a difference to a one child’s Christmas this year, then that’s our job done, and we have no doubt the community will come together again in support of those who need it.”

Jeanette Wilding, service manager at Stop Domestic Abuse Charity, said: “Our Mission here at Stop Domestic Abuse is to help those who have been affected by domestic abuse by providing innovative and unique services.

“We protect and work with victims in the local area, provide safe refuges and supply outreach work to children and their families.

“Due to the nature of fleeing domestic abuse and the current climate of today, many of our children have nothing to open on Christmas Day. Therefore, all the toy donations are crucial to making these children’s lives much happier and contributing in a small way to making their Christmas special.”

To find out how you can make a donation, visit the Hungry Horse website here.