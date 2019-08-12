Be confident in who you are, says Portsmouth’s Amy Tiller – who is now getting ready to take part in the finals of a major beauty pageant.

Amy will compete in the finals of Miss Swimsuit UK next month.

The 25-year-old, who says she has felt shy in the past, plucked up the courage to enter last Christmas after it was mentioned on Instagram.

Amy, of Cosham, a dancer and hairdresser who works at Stoney Beach Barbershop in Marmion Road, Southsea, said: ‘Christmas went past and I thought, what have I got to lose?’

Miss Swimsuit UK was founded by modelling agent Verena Twigg and gives women the chance to become a swimsuit model. It has now been running for six years and showcases swimwear beauty.

The competition is judged by celebrities such as Katie Salmon from Love Island and Helen Briggs from Ex on the Beach. Amy also needed to get a sponsor for the pageant and secured Foxy Bikinis, a company which makes swimwear and dancewear under Foxy Dancer, which she knew through dancing.

Amy, who has just spent three months working in Ibiza, said: ‘Having been so shy in the past, it was a confidence boost for me and it was nice to be brought out of my shell.’

In June, Amy travelled to Essex for Miss Swimsuit UK’s Heat, alongside 20 other girls. She had to do four catwalks in total; two in swimwear and two in dresses.

The former Springfield School student said ‘I was quite nervous but at the same time I wasn’t. I have done similar stuff when I went dancing. I just remember thinking “don’t fall over and keep smiling”.’

Amy, who was in Ibiza when the results were published, said: ‘I remember sitting in my apartment in Ibiza waiting. When I saw I got through, I cried because I was through to the final.’

She added: ‘I didn’t think I would get this far, being in the final is an achievement enough for me but I would like to do future shoots and get exposure but I want girls to know that it’s okay to be confident with who you are.’

The final is in Manchester on September 7.