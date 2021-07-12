Portsmouth Sainsbury's evacuated after fire starts in cash machine
CREWS were called to a ‘small fire’ in the ATM of a Portsmouth store this evening.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:47 pm
Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham attended the incident outside the Sainsbury’s Local in Guildhall Walk at about 6.30pm tonight.
According to Southsea Fire Station, customers were briefly evacuated and the fire was extinguished after about 20 minutes.
Station officer Vince Nicoll said: ‘Three appliances from Southsea and two from Cosham attended the fire.
‘The shop was able to reopen after about half an hour.
‘No-one was injured.
‘The cause of the fire is still under investigation.’