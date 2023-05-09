Faisal Sketty died aged 50 last September leaving the Portsmouth music community in shock. As a talented and well-respected harmonica player Faisal had loaned his skills to numerous bands and projects over the past 20 years.

Most recently he had been playing regularly with Americana act Southerlies, and the day is the band’s idea.

Frontman Ross Murphy said: ‘Faisal was a very much loved, absolute gentleman with a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone and would always be there to listen if you needed him too. He touched so many peoples lives with his kind and caring spirit and his natural ability to give help and advice whenever needed.

‘We will miss his quick humour and his amazing way of making the best out of any situation. He was such a great friend, mentor and fantastic musician. Gone far too soon, he has left a massive void in the lives of all who knew him – we miss you so much brother!’

In the noughties Faisal played with indie band Gilkicker after singer/guitarist Sam McCarthy and Faisal saw each other perform at an open mic night and admired each others’ playing.

Sam said: ‘I fell in love with his playing right there and that was it – he was so talented as a musician. Then Gilkicker started and we had the time of our lives.’

After Gilkicker’s demise, Faisal continued to play together as a duo. The pair drifted apart but reconnected during the pandemic, talking almost daily as they played Xbox games online during lockdown.

Recalling the news of his friend’s death, Sam said: ‘I had written a song the week before that I wanted him to play on, it was about feeling down and needing someone to talk to, and he said he would be honoured. But then a few days later I got the news. It’s just so tragic, it was a huge shock.’

Gilkicker are reuniting for the show, and have invited Faisal’s harmonica teacher, Matt Beckwith to join them.

‘He’s going to play Magic Carpet Ride with us which was like Faisal’s signature song,’ Sam added. ‘It would be weird not to play it, but it’s going to be incredibly emotional.’

Faisal had battled with alcohol problems in the past, but had been sober for three years and was training as a counsellor at the time of his death. He has left behind his long-term partner and her son, who Faisal acted as a father figure to.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 14, from 3pm to 10pm at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier in Southsea, and features Paula Anne Savage, Ava Murphy, Jen, Surfless, Bemis, Jackdaw, Four Folds Law, Gilkicker, Marley Blandford, Amba Tremain, and Southerlies.

Tickets are £10 for adults, under-16s are free, with all money going to Tonic, Music for Mental Health, and Pushing Change, a charity offering peer-led support in recovery from substance misuse, mental health and social exclusion.

