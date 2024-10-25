Portsmouth second best for getting pint outside of London with 150 pubs in area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study has named the UK areas where it is easiest to get a pint outside of Greater London - with Portsmouth ranking second.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolphin is the oldest pub in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

The research, conducted by free casino slots, play-book-slots.com, scraped data from Bing Maps to find the number of pubs per 1,000 hectares in each local authority to identify the easiest places to locate a pint.

According to the findings, Blackpool is the easiest place to get a pint outside of Greater London. It has 37.28 pubs per 1,000 hectares, which is 246% higher than the national average of 10.77 pubs per 1,000 hectares. In Blackpool, there are 130 pubs, with Ma Kelly’s and The Bridge being popular choices among residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth has the second-highest number of pubs per 1,000 hectares at 37.15 - 245% higher than the UK average. There are 150 pubs in the area, with The Dolphin – Old Portsmouth’s oldest pub – a top choice among Brits looking to grab a pint in Portsmouth.

Liverpool ranks third, with 36.48 pubs per 1,000 hectares, which is 239% higher than the national average.

Among the 408 pubs in Liverpool, Ranelagh’s Tavern, The Globe and The Midland are highly rated choices near Liverpool Central Station for those looking to grab a pint.