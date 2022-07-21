Sarah Hallett, from Portsmouth, walked the equivalent of more than two marathons from Salisbury to Winchester in a bid to raise cash for children with life-limiting illnesses.

Sarah and her friends raised £2,350 which will fund equipment and nursing care for young people at Naomi House & Jacksplace in Hampshire.

After starting the feat at 10pm on a Saturday night, Sarah trekked the Clarendon Way linking the two cathedral cities and continued her walk into the night.

Sarah at the finish line outside Salisbury Cathedral.

She arrived in Winchester early the next morning for breakfast, before walking the same route back to Salisbury. She finished the epic hike at 5pm.

Sarah said: ‘I did the walk for the challenge and to raise awareness and money for the fantastic work that Naomi House & Jacksplace do.

‘I chose the charity because they are local to the south coast and they are this year’s chosen charity of the Hampshire Law Society.

‘The worst part of the walk was after about 44 miles, when the tiredness set in and running downhill somehow felt easier on the legs! The best part was the pick and mix stand which was a lovely surprise around one mile before the finish.’

Paul Morgan from Naomi House said: ‘The team at the hospices care for the most medically complex and poorly children in the area offering a mix of respite breaks and critical medical care for the difficult days that come at the end of someone’s life.