Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan backs crowdfunding drive to place statue of Pompey legend Jimmy Dickinson at Fratton Park

THE MP for Portsmouth South has backed a crowdfunding drive for a statue of Pompey legend Jimmy Dickinson at Fratton Park – but it needs more than £150,000.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:28 pm
English soccer player Jimmy Dickinson (19125 - 1982) of Portsmouth FC at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, UK, 15th January 1965. (Photo by Lemmon/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Stephen Morgan MP has called on constituents and Pompey fans to get behind a project raising money to build a statue of Jimmy Dickinson at Fratton Park.

The crowdfunding campaign, which has been launched to commemorate one of Portsmouth Football Club’s greatest ever players, is looking to raise £150,000.

The tribute to the legendary player, who twice lifted the First Division trophy for the club, will be placed to coincide with the club’s 125th anniversary season in 2023/24.

Douglas Jennings, an award-winning sculptor, has been commissioned to create the sculpture, which will be cast in bronze in life-and-a-quarter size.

The campaign is being led by the Pompey Supporters’ Trust, while being supported fully by Portsmouth Football Club and the Pompey History Society.

Stephen Morgan, said: ‘Our football club plays a key role for our city and prides itself on its rich history, so it’s vital we continue to honour it through fantastic projects like this one.

‘As our record appearance maker and being instrumental during the greatest era in our club’s history, Jimmy Dickinson still lives long in the memory of many Pompey fans. That is a testament to his incredible legacy.

‘That’s why I’m calling on those who are able to donate what they can to this exciting project for our beloved football club.’

Donations to the campaign can be found at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/jimmydickinsonstatue.

