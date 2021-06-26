Portsmouth street artist My Dog Sighs leaves a trail of clues to his secret project in the pages of The News

Portsmouth artist My Dog Sighs has been placing cryptic adverts in The News as clues about his secret project 'Inside (We shelter here sometimes)'. This one appeared on June 10

Internationally-renowned street artist My Dog Sighs has been leaving clues in recent months, both online and in the physical world, leading up to next month’s launch of his secret project, which has been more than a year in the making.

Since June 3, there have been seven ads giving hints about the fully-immersive installation and its location.

Adverts for missing pigeons, wanted beans, feathers, wanted wax/sunscreen, to let, and more have all appeared, with the hashtag #weshelterheresometimes upside-down at the bottom.

Portsmouth artist My Dog Sighs has been placing cryptic adverts in The News as clues about his secret project 'Inside (We shelter here sometimes)'. This one appeared on June 5

Famous for his giant eye murals, tin can figures and Everyman character, My Dog Sighs said: ‘This is my most ambitious project to date, spending over a year transforming a derelict building into an immersive environment inhabited by my “Quiet Little Voices”.

‘Like us, quiet little voices are not perfect, nor are their lives perfect.

‘They struggle, they make mistakes, they fail.

A sneak peek at Inside by My Dog Sighs. Picture by Paul Gonella/Strong Island

‘But like us too, they don’t give up. Even among the decay they use their creativity to find hope.’

Inside (We shelter here sometimes) opens on July 16. For the first time the artist moves into sculpture, in addition to using paintings, interactive lighting and immersive sound.

Demand for tickets has been high with the opening weekend already sold out.

But Portsmouth-based My Dog Sighs is making 1,000 free tickets available to local groups working with people in low incomes or facing barriers to ensure as many people as possible get an opportunity to attend.

Portsmouth artist My Dog Sighs has been placing cryptic adverts in The News as clues about his secret project 'Inside (We shelter here sometimes)'. This one appeared on June 3

Alongside the installation, My Dog Sighs will be releasing a feature length documentary and book about the project, as well as an educational pack designed to be used by teachers and students around the world.

Taking inspiration from Inside, the pack provides young people with the creative tools needed to find hope in difficult situations and shows how they can use art to empower their local communities.

Lucy Stapenhill, art subject lead at The Flying Bull Academy, has signed up to use the educational materials and is bringing pupils to visit the exhibition on a school trip.

Lucy said: ‘Following the release of some educational materials during lockdown, our school quickly filled with artwork inspired by My Dog Sighs.

Portsmouth artist My Dog Sighs has been placing cryptic adverts in The News as clues about his secret project 'Inside (We shelter here sometimes)'. This one appeared on June 19

‘Children and teachers alike jumped at the chance to produce their own Everyman creations.

‘I was over the moon to be contacted and offered the opportunity to take four classes of children to My Dog Sighs: Inside as it means we can continue to inspire the next generation of artists and take them to an event that they, otherwise, would have been unlikely to attend.

‘I would like to personally thank My Dog Sighs and his team for providing our children with this exciting opportunity along with the future release of more educational resources to aid our teaching.’

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 concessions, children go free, and are available from mydogsighs.co.uk

Artist, My Dog Sighs after finishing mural at Hilsea Lido on July 23, 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman