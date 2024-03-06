Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mahmoud Khalil, 29, has been living in the UK for the last two years after the graduate in international law left Gaza seeking to do his masters degree. However with the escalation in violence following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 he now fears for his family's safety.

Mahmoud Khalil fears for the safety of his family who remain in Gaza

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Israel's military launched an air and ground campaign in Gaza following the attack which killed around 1,200 people and saw 253 others taken hostage. More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry has said. It comes as problems with delivering aid to those trapped in Gaza have seen a number of people, including children, stave to death as a result. Some Israelis have also made efforts to block aid saying that Hamas needs to return the hostages it holds first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of Mahmoud's family are in Egypt and Jordan, but his two sisters, Shad (17) and Noor (20) - who is a nurse - are in a camp in Rafah in Gaza with their mother, who is a teacher. They fled to the camp after losing their family home in Khan Younis as a result of the conflict.

Mahmoud fears for the safety of his family who remain in Gaza

Mahmoud explained that his sister Shad has dreams of becoming a doctor after their father died in the war of 2014 as a result of a lack of treatment in hospital after being hit by a shell, and Mahmoud said he lived in fear over the family of his family, feeling helpless that he can't do anything for them.

Speaking to The News he said: “Many of my friends that have lost entire families and I fear I will have the same"

Mahmoud, who is due to start his masters degree, said he felt very welcome in Portsmouth when he resumes his studies he will share his story with his follow students.