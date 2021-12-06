Will Morris, 13, won a nationwide competition to make videos and write articles for 110% Gaming.

The teenager, from Drayton, said it was ‘mind-blowing’ to work for the magazine and take the first step in his dream career.

The magazine is aimed at children aged seven to 12, and editors were looking for a budding creator to represent them.

Will Morris will get to write columns for 110% gaming magazine, as well as produce videos on their YouTube channel. Picture: Keith Woodland (041221-12)

Entries were submitted from across the UK, but Will was the judge’s standout candidate.

He said: ‘Winning the prize is out of this world.

‘I totally didn’t believe it when they told me but it’s really happening.

Will Morris, 13, has become the official YouTuber and content creator for 110% Gaming magazine. Picture: Keith Woodland (041221-4).

‘I get 110% Gaming every month and to actually be in the magazine as the Official YouTuber is just brilliant.’

The Springfield School pupil has been playing video games and editing videos as a hobby for years.

Will plays on PC and Xbox One, with some of his favourite games being Minecraft and Fortnite.

He and his 10-year-old brother, Isaac, regularly produce funny TikTok-style videos on his own YouTube channel WillSteadyShot.

Now though, Will has the chance to reach a wider audience after winning 110% Gaming’s Summer of YouTube competition.

His first video for the publication, in which he built a Minecraft base with his brother, is already online, and he’s featured in the magazine’s Christmas edition.

Will is on the front cover of issue 94, and talks about his passion for video games and gives top gaming tips in a double page spread.

He said: ‘I’ve got so many ideas for what I’m going to be doing on the channel, and I can’t wait to find out what people think.

‘I love making videos nearly as much as playing games, and to combine the two like this is a dream come true.’

The competition judging panel was particularly impressed with Will’s confidence in front of a camera, and his humour and editing skills.

Sarah-Jane Crawford, content editor for 110% Gaming, said: ‘We’re so excited to have Will join the110% Gaming team.

‘His video submission was impressive, and we can’t wait to see him in action.

‘It’s so important to encourage young people to create their own content and develop their creativity and skills in this way.

‘We think Will is a real YouTube star in the making.’

Will’s family are amazed by his achievement, having supported his passion every step of the way.

Dad John Morris, 55, said he was ‘beyond proud’ of his son.

He said: ‘It is incredible in the truest sense of the word.

‘He was confident enough to take this on and has a real handle of what is entertaining for his age group.

‘He works very hard at whatever he puts his mind to, and we couldn’t be more excited for him.’

