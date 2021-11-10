Jack Edwards and Paul Woolf at the Kings Theatre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Anyone aged older than nine can apply to be in The Kings Theatre’s production of Titanic the Musical with high hopes that top actors among the ‘enormous wealth of talent in the area’ will join in.

When auditions are held and selections made, it will be the largest cast ever put together by the venue in Albert Road, Southsea.

It comes as the theatre turns to in-house community productions after throwing off the shackles of large and expensive external companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artistic director Jack Edwards said: ‘The story of the Titanic is one of the most tragic and infamous shipping disasters of the 20th Century, based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world.

‘We are so excited as we know the enormous wealth of talent in the area, and we know they will excel in their performance of this beautiful piece of musical theatre.

‘This will be the biggest company ever assembled for this magnificent show. We can’t wait to start and bring something epic to Portsmouth. ’

Titanic the Musical is due to start on April 11 next year, the week that marks the 110-year anniversary of the Titanic’s ill-fated voyage.

She sank on April 15 after setting sail from Southampton on April 12 on her maiden voyage with 2,208 on board.

A musical was created in 1997 by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone that focuses on the lives and hopes of the passengers and crew of RMS Titanic.

Paul Woolf, theatre chief executive and producer, said: ‘This is a tremendous project that reinforces our position at the heart of the Portsmouth community, and I am excited that this in-house production will coincide with the relaunch of

the regeneration scheme.

‘The high value of this production will give those appearing the opportunity to individually shine whilst entertaining many thousands.

‘The linked education programme will bring schools and groups into our beautiful theatre putting the social themes explored in this marvellous musical into context with the history of the Kings.’

Apply at kingsportsmouth.co.uk before December 17.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron