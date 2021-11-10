Air ambulance attends scene in Old Portsmouth as emergency services treat person with serious injuries
AN air ambulance was called to a medical emergency in Old Portsmouth last night.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:54 am
Emergency services were called to Broad Street at 8.58pm to help a patient.
Two ambulance crews and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance who were on the scene assessed and treated one patient for serious injuries.
Following treatment at the scene, the patient was taken by ambulance to Queen Alexandra Hospital.