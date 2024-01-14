News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: A27 and M27 drivers warned of emergency repairs

Drivers are being warned of emergency repairs on the A27 link with the M27.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jan 2024, 17:33 GMT
AA Traffic News posted: “Entry ramp closed due to emergency barrier repairs on A27 Eastbound at M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.”

Emergency repairs had also in operation nearby at the Havant A27 link with the A3(M) earlier, which have now been lifted.

