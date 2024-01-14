Portsmouth traffic: A27 and M27 drivers warned of emergency repairs
Drivers are being warned of emergency repairs on the A27 link with the M27.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News posted: “Entry ramp closed due to emergency barrier repairs on A27 Eastbound at M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.”
Emergency repairs had also in operation nearby at the Havant A27 link with the A3(M) earlier, which have now been lifted.