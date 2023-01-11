Officers were called to the eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 and Junction 12 at around 2.20am on Wednesday morning.

Police have confirmed that a 59-year-old woman from Fareham died at the scene, with her death not being treated as suspicious and a report now being prepared for the coroner.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘’We are appealing for witnesses and information following a sudden death on the M27.

‘We would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

‘If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44230012943.’

Hampshire County Council's traffic update service ROMANSE posted a Google Maps screenshot of the traffic chaos across Fareham on Wednesday morning, with a police incident closing the eastbound stretch of the M27 from Fareham to Portsmouth.

Emergency services closed the eastbound carriage of the M27 between Fareham and Port Solent for much of the morning, leading to widespread disruption and severe delays across both Fareham and Gosport.

The carriageway completely reopened at around 4pm.

The closure meant drivers faced delays of more than an hour on the northbound approach on Newgate Lane between B3334 and Peel Common Roundabout and around the A27 Delme Roundabout.

Hampshire County Council's traffic update service ROMANSE posted a Google Maps screenshot of the traffic chaos across Fareham, with dozens of tributary roads leading to the M27, A27 and Newgate Lane clogged with traffic.