Portsmouth traffic: Drivers warned of "severe delays" on M275 and M27
Drivers in Portsmouth are being warned of "severe delays" on the M275 and M27 this evening.
AA Traffic News reported: "Severe delays of eleven minutes on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 (Portsmouth) and A3. Average speed ten mph."
Drivers have also been warned of delays on the A27. The AA added: "Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph."