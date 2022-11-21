Portsmouth traffic: Flooding on the M27 causes delays near Portsmouth and Fareham

M27 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-25).

Eastbound lanes on junction 12 connecting to the M275, as well as junction 11 connecting to Fareham, were blocked by the flash floods this morning.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic monitoring service reported the floods at 10am and now report that the flood at junction 12 has cleared.

Last Wednesday saw severe congestion on roads around the A3M, the A27, and the M27 due to flash flooding from heavy rains.

Meanwhile 20 cars on the A27 become marooned due to large stretches of the road becoming flooded.