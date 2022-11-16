Hampshire County Council’s traffic monitoring service reported the crash that closed one lane of the A3M southbound between Horndean and Waterlooville at 6.30pm this evening.

In a social media post, a representative from the council said: ‘One lane remains closed #A3M southbound J2-J3 for recovery work after a multi-vehicle RTI, with delays of approx 30-minutes.’

Heavy delays facing drivers due flooding and heavy rain across the area, represented in a map posted by the ROMANSE traffic monitoring Twitter account, managed by Hampshire County Council.

All traffic had been held between junction 2 near Horndean and and junction 3 near Waterlooville due to the collision, with reports of ‘very heavy delays’ of almost an hour 45-as traffic backed to Chalton Lane near Clanfield.

The council’s traffic monitoring account has warned drivers they face serve congestion on roads around the A3M, the A27, and the M27 due to flash flooding from heavy rains this evening.