Rush hour drivers in and around Portsmouth on the A27, M27, A3(M) and M275 are being delayed in heavy traffic this evening.

Drivers trying to make their way home this evening are facing widespread disruption across the area. No crashes have been reported but AA Traffic has stated there is “queueing traffic, two lanes closed and traffic problem on A3(M) Northbound at J4 Purbrook Way (Purbrook)”.

The AA also says there is “slow traffic on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound between Morrisons and A27 (Farlington Roundabout). Affecting traffic heading away from Portsmouth towards Farlington”.

Portsmouth area traffic this evening. Pic: AA

Slow moving traffic has also been reported across other major routes around the city on the M275, the A27 and M27.