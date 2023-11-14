Portsmouth traffic: Heavy rush hour traffic on A27, M27, A3(M), M275, Eastern Road amid lane closures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers trying to make their way home this evening are facing widespread disruption across the area. No crashes have been reported but AA Traffic has stated there is “queueing traffic, two lanes closed and traffic problem on A3(M) Northbound at J4 Purbrook Way (Purbrook)”.
READ NOW: Peak M27 delays due to long term work
The AA also says there is “slow traffic on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound between Morrisons and A27 (Farlington Roundabout). Affecting traffic heading away from Portsmouth towards Farlington”.
Slow moving traffic has also been reported across other major routes around the city on the M275, the A27 and M27.
Referring to the M27 delays, the AA said: “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”