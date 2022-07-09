According to Portsmouth City Council’s traffic monitoring service, emergency crews were called to the junction of Eastern Road and Langstone Road at 8.44am this morning.

Part of Eastern Road was closed for more than 15 minutes while crews dealt with the scene, and the road has now reopened.

Google maps shows heavy congestion around the site of the incident in Eastern Road.

Posting on Twitter, the Portsmouth Roads account advised drivers to use other routes.

The tweet added: ‘Road traffic incident junction of Eastern Road and Langstone Road. Emergency services on scene.’

Another Twitter user said: ‘Avoid at all costs, Langstone Rd is at a standstill. Not sure why but we haven't moved for 5 minutes. Accident looks horrendous.’