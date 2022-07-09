Portsmouth traffic: Langstone Road 'at a standstill' as emergency crews respond to incident

EMERGENCY crews have been scrambled to a busy road in the east of the city after a road traffic incident.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 9:20 am

According to Portsmouth City Council’s traffic monitoring service, emergency crews were called to the junction of Eastern Road and Langstone Road at 8.44am this morning.

Part of Eastern Road was closed for more than 15 minutes while crews dealt with the scene, and the road has now reopened.

Read More

Read More
Fareham GP group Sovereign sees 1,700-strong petition call for changes with one ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Google maps shows heavy congestion around the site of the incident in Eastern Road.

Posting on Twitter, the Portsmouth Roads account advised drivers to use other routes.

The tweet added: ‘Road traffic incident junction of Eastern Road and Langstone Road. Emergency services on scene.’

Another Twitter user said: ‘Avoid at all costs, Langstone Rd is at a standstill. Not sure why but we haven't moved for 5 minutes. Accident looks horrendous.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

PortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilTwitterEmergency services