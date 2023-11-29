Portsmouth traffic: Warning of slow traffic on Eastern Road - scene of fatal crash
A 50-year-old man from Southsea died at the scene on Eastern Road following a crash involving a white Renault Clio and a red Seat Leon close to the junction at Anchorage Road. The crash, around 5.40am, resulted in the closure of the northbound carriageway and long delays for drivers.
Today, the Eastern Road is suffering more delays for drivers trying to make their way home. A post from AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound between Morrisons and A27 (Farlington Roundabout). Affecting traffic heading away from Portsmouth towards Farlington.”
Elsewhere around Portsmouth, traffic is slow on the A27/M27 link and further along the M27 up to Fareham at junction 11 westbound where “heavy delays” are being reported by the AA.
Slow traffic is also being reported on the A32 in Gosport.