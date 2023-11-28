Man dies after collision on Eastern Road in Portsmouth with police appealing for witnesses - the road remains closed
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in Portsmouth early this morning on Eastern Road close to the junction at Anchorage Road which resulted in the closure of the northbound carriageway.In a statement police said: “We received a call at 5.39am today (Tuesday, November 28) after a road traffic collision on Eastern Road, at the junction with the A2030. This involved a white Renault Clio and a red Seat Leon. Sadly the driver of the Seat, a 50-year-old man from Southsea, died at the scene.
“The road is expected to be closed until midday so we are asking people to please be patient and avoid the area if possible.We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, in particular anyone with relevant dash cam footage that may assist our investigation. If you have any information, please call 101 or report online via our website quoting reference 44230486163.”