Residents and businesses have demanded action to improve safety at the zebra crossing between High Street and Vectis Way, in Cosham, after the 85-year-old woman died while crossing the road on Wednesday.

Shopkeepers opposite the scene of the tragedy have told The News that accidents have happened there before – and will continue to happen if alterations aren’t made.

Seyad Sadat, owner of The Castle Sweets shop in High Street opposite the junction, said he had seen numerous accidents there since opening his store.

Flowers and a police sign appealing for witnesses have been put in Cosham high street near Vectis Way, where an 85-year-old woman died in a van crash on October 7 2021. Picture: Ben Fishwick

‘This is not the first accident - this is the fourth or fifth that I have seen in the last seven years,’ he said.

‘This zebra crossing has been poorly designed. It is right on the corner.

‘I have real concerns about the crossing. Something has to be done about it.’

Shoppers in Cosham have also expressed their concerns about the crossing following Wednesday’s tragedy.

Seyad Sadat, has demanded action to improve a zebra crossing in Cosham where an 85-year-old woman was killed. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Samantha Bentley, of Allaway Avenue, in Paulsgrove, said she has almost been hit on several occasions while crossing there.

‘Drivers come tearing through here sometimes, it’s really dangerous,’ said the 36-year-old mum of four.

‘It’s on a corner and is a really stupid design. It’s been a death trap for years but nothing’s ever changed.’

Barry O’Doyle, 71, of Drayton, was also worried and has urged Portsmouth City Council to launch an urgent safety probe into the junction.

‘I never walk on the side of the road because of that junction,’ he said. ‘It’s been bad for years. Now someone has died, it’s horrible.

‘This has got to send a message to the council.’

Lynne Stagg, the council’s transport cabinet member, said a review would take place.

‘It’s certainly one that we will now be looking at very carefully,’ she said.

‘All the officers are on board with this and seeing what the best thing to do is.

‘They will look at what can be put in place to make it better.’

:: A 61-year-old Cosham man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

