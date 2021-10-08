Portsmouth pays tribute after pensioner, 85, dies in Cosham van crash
TRIBUTES have been paid after an 85-year-old woman died in a van crash.
Cards and flowers have been placed in Cosham high street today near the zebra crossing in Vectis Way where the pedestrian was hit by a white Nissan van.
One card said: ‘Rest in peace. A much loved mum, nan and great nan.’
Another, on behalf of tattoo parlour Portsmouth Ink, said: ‘God bless.’
Police arrested a 61-year-old driver after the crash yesterday at around midday.
He was held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Tributes have also been paid on social media.
Posting on The News’ Facebook page, Tony Ford said: ‘So very sad, sending my most sincere condolences to all the family RIP.’
Emma Pritchard added: ‘So sad. Thoughts are with the family.’
As reported, several shopkeepers and passers-by lifted the van as the woman was trapped underneath.
Alison Tobin, posting on social media, said: ‘This was absolutely awful traumatising for everyone who was there… I’ve never seen a accident like that before.
‘I think it will haunt everyone for a while but the emergency services were brilliant and those men who lifted that van they all deserve medals.’
Gemma Raggett added: ‘This is so sad. My thoughts go out to the family x.’
Rosemary Bleackley said: ‘Condolences to the family at this terribly sad time, my heart goes out to you.’
Christina Smith said: ‘How tragic that this poor lady lived all those years only to be run over whilst out doing a bit of shopping. Sending condolences to her family.’
Hampshire police are looking for witnesses. Call 101 with any information.