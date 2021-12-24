Portsmouth urged to unite this Christmas to make sure nobody is left feeling lonely

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP has urged people to unite this Christmas to try and stamp out loneliness in the city. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

Lockdown and tighter restrictions meant many of us had to spend most of the festive season at home, leaving many feeling cut off and isolated.

This year, despite the emergence of omicron variant and ‘plan B’, we’ll be together with loved ones again this Christmas.

That is in no small part down to our city working together to tackle the worst of the pandemic. Whether that’s volunteering at local vaccine centres to get jabs in arms, donating to local foodbanks, or our local frontline workers helping to keep Portsmouth and the country moving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But whilst we hope this Christmas will be an opportunity to catch up with each other after another tough year, it’s so important we all play our part to make sure no one is lonely over the festive period.

Whether that’s a chat over a cup of tea, a knock on the door, or sending a card to a neighbour just up the road, there’s something we can all do to bring people together this Christmas.

I hope you’ll join me in helping to tackle loneliness this winter, as we look to ring in a new year.