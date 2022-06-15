Portsmouth volunteer receives Platinum Champions Award for outstanding work to support local migrants

The Platinum Champions Awards are a national official Jubilee project launched by Royal Voluntary Service and its President, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, in honour of the charity’s Patron Her Majesty The Queen, and they recognise extraordinary volunteers across the country.

Shamila is a founding trustee of Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, and has dedicated more than 10 years to support and champion vulnerable migrants within the Portsmouth community.

Shamila said: ‘Volunteering is my passion, I do it because I love it and because I want to support people in my community. It was an honour, and a wonderful surprise, to be presented with a Platinum Champions Award at such a special event.’

Shamila Dhana with other volunteers who have received the Platinum Champions Award

During these years, she has consistently donated more than 40 hours each week to help people in the community, and each year Shamila massively improves the lives of the 350 to 400 clients who she helps access the Portsmouth City of Sanctuary. She has also tirelessly raised money to help abused female victims of trafficking.

Her work astonished the judges so much that she was identified as one of the 70 most exceptional Platinum Champions volunteers and received an exclusive invitation to the The Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London.

The Big Jubilee lunch had VIP guests including HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and HRH The Prince of Wales.

Shamila Dhana

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall said: ‘The Platinum Champions Awards, launched by Royal Voluntary Service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, have given us the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable contribution of all volunteers, who truly are the backbone of our country,

‘Congratulations to all our Platinum Champions, and my heartfelt thanks to you and to the millions of volunteers across the UK who give their time and talents so generously.’