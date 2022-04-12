Portsmouth Vue Cinema to screen classic James Bond films as part of 60th anniversary celebrations
JAMES Bond has returned – as a Portsmouth cinema joins celebrations for the character’s 60th anniversary by screening past films featuring 007.
All 25 Bond films from 1962's Dr No to 2021's No Time To Die will be shown in 4K quality, in chronological order, at Vue Cinemas across the country, beginning this Friday.
Each week will then see another instalment in the franchise return to the big screen, concluding in September with Daniel Craig’s final outing as the super-spy.
Portsmouth Vue is currently advertising the running starting with the Sean Connery classic From Russia With Love, originally released in 1963.
Read More
Eduardo Leal, group regional director of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: ‘Following the incredible success of No Time To Die last year, we’re excited to
be going right back to the start of the story and releasing a classic Bond outing every week across our sites.
‘James Bond is an iconic character and series that has been special to film lovers all over the world for years, and each of the films can now been seen again how they were intended to be enjoyed – on the big screen.’
The retrospective follows the recent announcement that all 25 Bond films would be available to stream on Prime Video from April 15.
Here’s the release dates for all the classic films:
Dr No - 15 April From Russia With Love - 22 April Goldfinger - 29 April Thunderball - 6 May You Only Live Twice - 13 May On Her Majesty's Secret Service - 20 May Diamonds Are Forever - 27 May Live and Let Die - 3 June The Man With The Golden Gun - 10 June The Spy Who Loved Me - 17 June Moonraker - 24 June For Your Eyes Only - 1 July Octopussy - 8 July A View To A Kill - 15 July The Living Daylights - 22 July Licence To Kill - 29 July GoldenEye - 5 August Tomorrow Never Dies - 12 August The World Is Not Enough - 19 August Die Another Day - 26 August Casino Royale - 2 September Quantum of Solace - 9 September Skyfall - 16 September Spectre - 23 September No Time To Die - 30 September