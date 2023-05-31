News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Water: Technicians fix problems with low water pressure in Fareham following burst main

Portsmouth Water has confirmed the water pressure problems from earlier today have now been resolved.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:10 BST

At about 9.30am, Portsmouth Water took to its social media to confirm that there was low water pressure in homes across the Fareham area due to a burst main in the area.

Residents in the PO14 3 postcode were affected and technicians were sent out to solve the issue.

SEE ALSO: Fareham homes hit by low water pressure as Portsmouth Water confirms burst pipe

In a post, a spokesperson for the company, said: ‘Low pressure issues for our customers in Fareham - PO14 3. We have a burst main in the area. Our technicians are on their way and we hope to have you back, up-and-running, as soon as possible.’

It has announced that the problem has been resolved.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: ‘We are pleased to confirm that the supply to our customers in the PO14 3 area is now back up and running. Thank you for your patience.’

Portsmouth Water has resolved the issue with the water pressure in Fareham.Portsmouth Water has resolved the issue with the water pressure in Fareham.
