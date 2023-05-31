At about 9.30am, Portsmouth Water took to its social media to confirm that there was low water pressure in homes across the Fareham area due to a burst main in the area.

Residents in the PO14 3 postcode were affected and technicians were sent out to solve the issue.

In a post, a spokesperson for the company, said: ‘Low pressure issues for our customers in Fareham - PO14 3. We have a burst main in the area. Our technicians are on their way and we hope to have you back, up-and-running, as soon as possible.’

It has announced that the problem has been resolved.