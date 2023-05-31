Portsmouth Water: Technicians fix problems with low water pressure in Fareham following burst main
At about 9.30am, Portsmouth Water took to its social media to confirm that there was low water pressure in homes across the Fareham area due to a burst main in the area.
Residents in the PO14 3 postcode were affected and technicians were sent out to solve the issue.
In a post, a spokesperson for the company, said: ‘Low pressure issues for our customers in Fareham - PO14 3. We have a burst main in the area. Our technicians are on their way and we hope to have you back, up-and-running, as soon as possible.’
It has announced that the problem has been resolved.