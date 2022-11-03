The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth and the surrounding area, with the threat of a thunderstorm imminent.

With an 80 per cent chance of rain later this evening, the wet weather is set to continue overnight but may well clear up on Friday, if the forecast is to be belived.

The bonfire at the HMS Sultan fireworks display this year. Picture: Alex Shute

The strong winds of Storm Claudio also look set to subside for the next couple of days.

But if we do get a dry spell, it won’t last – Saturday is expected to be a total wash-out with strong winds of up to 35mph.

Unfortunately Sunday won’t be much better, as the Met Office has forecast that there will be even more rain on the way, although there may also be some sunny spells scattered through the afternoon.