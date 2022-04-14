Jeanette Warren and Katy Tracey, collected 216 Easter eggs and dozens of soft toys rallied round at The Lady Hamilton Pub in Portsmouth to deliver to crisis charity Care for Calais in Redhill.

The charity, which is run by volunteers, delivers emergency aid to refugees in Calais and areas affected by the European migrant crisis.

Rehomed refugees living in the Surrey area who have moved from countries like Ukraine and Romania are set to benefit from the goods.

Jeanette Warren and Katy Tracey set up a donation drive at The Lady Hamilton Pub to give Easter eggs to refugees in Surrey.

Jeanette and Katy started the donation drive about five weeks ago and say more than 60 residents have dropped off Easter treats to the pub.

They were eager to help refugees after a shared feeling to ensure refugee children didn’t go without a ‘special treat’ during the Easter period.

Jeanette said: ‘Our aim was to make these people feel welcome and bring a sense of normality to their children’s lives.

Easter toys donated to The Lady Hamilton pub in Portsmouth.

‘We did an Easter egg hunt in Redhill Memorial Park and we took our own children as we do like to teach what we preach. We also took clothing donations from the community, including a big sack of brand new rain macs.

‘I know the community here in Portsmouth really did rally round for such a large amount of eggs and we are so grateful and humbled for their support.