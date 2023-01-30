Portsmouth's 14 most affluent neighbourhoods based on average income, including Cosham North, Drayton and Farlington and Cosham South
MANY people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Portsmouth they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.
We have compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Portsmouth with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.
The highest average income, according to the statistics, is in Cosham North and in Drayton and Farlington, while the lowest is Fratton West and Portsea.
The ONS breaks Portsmouth down into 25 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.
Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.