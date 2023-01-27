SEE inside this beautiful four-bedroom detached Hayling Island home that is on the market for £1,200,000 – and it has a gym.

Located a short distance from the sea front, this home has a fair-sized cloakroom, which comes equipped with a toilet, a feature glass moulded vanity unit with curved wash hand basin and underfloor heating.

The kitchen area has light grey-fronted floor to ceiling storage cupboards with soft close mechanisms, a tall integrated fridge and freezer as well as a lovely central island with quartz work surface.

This property also comes with a preparation kitchen which has a Kenwood dishwasher with matching door, tall larder cupboard with shelf over and brushed steel fronted power points.

Bedroom number one comes with a high quality vinyl flooring with underfloor heating, wall mounted controls for underfloor heating, ceiling spotlights and a tiled full height headboard. The en suite has an oval double-ended bath, a vanity unit with oval wash hand basin and wall mounted tap with

drawer and shelving under, mirror with touch lighting over.

The second bedroom is similar to the first and has an en-suite which possesses Fully ceramic tiled shower area with drying area to one end, wall mounted controls with drench style hood and full height shower screen.

Outside, there is a gym, which has a dropped ceiling with concealed lighting, power points and a shower room, as well as an office space.

The property has a huge driveway which is desired in the area, and it is on the market for £1,2000,000.

For more information, contact Fine and Country Estate Agents on 023 9327 7277.

