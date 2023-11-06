News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's Eastern Road: City council confirms when road will be fully open

A major road in Portsmouth which has been closed for urgent repairs to a sewer will fully reopen this evening, the city council has confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:41 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:41 GMT
Work has been continuing to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road, but have resulted in severe delays on the roads today. These delays were expected to continue into this evening.

Motorists have faced queues of over an hour on parts of the A27, A3, A3(M) and elsewhere. Part of the A2030 Eastern Road was initially shut on Friday morning. National Highways had said the westbound exit slip road was expected to be reopened on Wednesday at the earliest but Portsmouth City Council has said the road will be fully open this evening.

A council spokesperson said: "The Eastern Road is on track to be fully open in both directions later this evening, though we cannot specify a time. At the latest, it will be fully open ahead of Tuesday morning's peak time following urgent sewer repairs carried out by Southern Water.”

Southern Water has also confirmed the opening tonight.

