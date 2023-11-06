Portsmouth's Eastern Road: City council confirms when road will be fully open

A major road in Portsmouth which has been closed for urgent repairs to a sewer will fully reopen this evening, the city council has confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work has been continuing to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road, but have resulted in severe delays on the roads today. These delays were expected to continue into this evening.

READ NOW: Southern Water update on road closure

Motorists have faced queues of over an hour on parts of the A27, A3, A3(M) and elsewhere. Part of the A2030 Eastern Road was initially shut on Friday morning. National Highways had said the westbound exit slip road was expected to be reopened on Wednesday at the earliest but Portsmouth City Council has said the road will be fully open this evening.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastern Road update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad