Portsmouth traffic: Here's when Eastern Road will fully reopen as major update given amid severe delays
Work has been continuing to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road, but have resulted in severe delays on the roads this morning. These are expected to continue in the afternoon and a rush hour.
Motorists have faced queues of over an hour on parts of the A27, A3, A3(M) and elsewhere. Part of the A2030 Eastern Road was initially shut on Friday morning.
National Highways said the westbound exit slip road is now expected to be reopened on Wednesday. They reported on X (formally Twitter): “Please be aware that the closure of the #A2030 near #Portsmouth, including the westbound exit slip road remains in place for @SouthernWater to complete emergency repairs. They have advised that the closures will remain in place until at least 8/11 at the earliest.”
Previously, it was expected that the route would fully reopened on Tuesday, with one of the lanes being all clear this afternoon. As previously reported over the weekend, a Southern Water spokesperson apologised to residents, businesses and commuters for the disruption caused by the works.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported earlier this morning that there are severe delays across the Portsmouth area. They said on social media: “#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd.”
Public transport services have also been affected, with First Bus apologising for the issues they were having. The company said: “We know how tough it is to experience delays, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. Our staff are doing their best to keep buses running.”