A major road in Portsmouth is expected to open later this week, according to National Highways.

Work has been continuing to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road, but have resulted in severe delays on the roads this morning. These are expected to continue in the afternoon and a rush hour.

Motorists have faced queues of over an hour on parts of the A27, A3, A3(M) and elsewhere. Part of the A2030 Eastern Road was initially shut on Friday morning.

Eastern Road remains closed due to a burst sewer pipe. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

National Highways said the westbound exit slip road is now expected to be reopened on Wednesday. They reported on X (formally Twitter): “Please be aware that the closure of the #A2030 near #Portsmouth, including the westbound exit slip road remains in place for @SouthernWater to complete emergency repairs. They have advised that the closures will remain in place until at least 8/11 at the earliest.”

Previously, it was expected that the route would fully reopened on Tuesday, with one of the lanes being all clear this afternoon. As previously reported over the weekend, a Southern Water spokesperson apologised to residents, businesses and commuters for the disruption caused by the works.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported earlier this morning that there are severe delays across the Portsmouth area. They said on social media: “#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd.”