Portsmouth’s oldest pub is set to reopen on Friday with a fresh look after closing for a refurbishment and change of landlord - who can now be revealed.
The Dolphin in High Street, Old Portsmouth, will have been shut for eight days by the time it re-opens at 4pm on Friday. When the historic pub does throw open its doors punters can expect more entertainment and greater variety on the menu - and a new landlord, Chris Vaux.
Chris, 44, has worked in the Portsmouth pub and music industry for nearly 25 years and had previously taken the reins of Southsea Village. Prior to that he spent four years at Albert Road boozer, The Lord John Russell. Now he assumes control of Portsmouth’s oldest pub, which first opened in 1716.
A spokesperson for pub chain owner Stonegate said last week: “There is a change of publican and minor renovations to the venue. The site will re-open with an elevated menu, and added entertainment from January 26.”
As reported last week, The Dolphin was one of 33 pubs across Portsmouth under threat following Stonegate’s parent company TDR Capital being in £2.5bn of debt. GMB Union said it was concerned refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt. “GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative. We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owners,” the union said.
But a Stonegate spokesperson told The News: “Our pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces, with good like-for-like sales growth across the group. Following our recent successful financing announced in December as well as strong recent trading, we are well placed to deliver on our longer term objectives and we are very confident in our ability to refinance at the appropriate time.”