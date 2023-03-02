1 . Charles Dickens

If the museum named in his honour hadn't given it away, legendary author Charles Dickens was born in Portsmouth in February 1812. He went on to write such great novels as Oliver Twist, Great Expectations and A Tale of Two Cities. More than 200 years ago, Charles Dickens was born in what is The novelist and social critic is considered to be the greatest writer of the Victorian era. His birthplace in Buckland has been turned into a museum, and his birthday is celebrated outside the building every year. There is also a statue of him in Guildhall Sqaure. | Contributed Photo: Other