Portsmouth's second largest building that will house 591 students given the go ahead by council

New plans unveiled for high-quality student homes in heart of Portsmouth Fusion Students have released plans for high-quality designed purpose-built student homes at 12-28 Arundel Street, Portsmouth. The plans are available to view online and a public consultation period has now begun. Portsmouth University continues to grow. Despite some recent student accommodation schemes in the city, the evidence shows that there is still unmet need for further purpose-built student accommodation. This need will have grown further by the planned opening date of the Arundel Street scheme in late 2024.

Members of Portsmouth City Council's planning committee had been recommended to approve the 28-storey block of student accommodation in Arundel Street proposed by Fusion Students after being told it would 'set a benchmark for future regeneration with city centre'.

And despite opposition to the development, the committee agreed on Wednesday to grant planning permission with council leader, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson saying the council's 'hands are tied' in being able to refuse it.

Submitted at the end of last year, the application proposed the construction of a part seven, part 21 and part 28-storey build which would house 591 student beds and four ground floor commercial units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Wednesday's planning committee meeting, councillors were told the development would equate to the equivalent of 240 homes - about a quarter of the total required to be built in the city each year to meet the controversial government housing target.

The target to build more than 17,000 homes over the next 15 years was once again criticised by councillors who said it was forcing them to approve projects that were 'not in the city's best interests'.

'I don't think there's a way we can say no to planning permission on this, government has reduced and reduced our ability to influence how buildings are built within this city,' Cllr Vernon-Jackson said.

'I am sad that it is so but we also need to be aware that the number of houses the government is imposing on us means we will have to be building more and more tall buildings.’

He said that as many as 40 buildings of a similar height could be required to be built in the city centre in order for the council to meet its 'ludicrous' obligations.

'It is with some sadness that this will go through,' he added.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth harbour tug boat captain honoured with tugboat escort in a special ceremony to commit his ashes to the Solent

'I don't think it's in the best interests of the city but I think the government has given us absolutely no choice and our hands are tied.'

Planning permission was granted by the committee by a majority.

Councillors also agreed to further consider whether the accommodation could be used to house the homeless outside of the usual term times and to keep the use of the commercial units under review.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron