Portsmouth's warm welcome to returning HMS Prince of Wales 'means the world' to crew

The aircraft carrier and her 700 crew returned to Portsmouth at 2pm today, with scores of people lining the walls in the historic part of the city.

The £3.2bn warship will be preparing for her first mission, which will see her lead Nato’s front-line maritime task force in the Arctic, Baltic and Mediterranean over the next year.

For Pippa Wesley, it marked the first time she’s witnessed one of the aircraft carriers coming into Portsmouth – as she has previously been onboard waving to the crowds.

Pictured: Crowds of people watching HMS Prince of Wales from the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The hydrography and meteorology officer from HMS Queen Elizabeth said it was fantastic to see the 65,000 tonne leviathan tower over Old Portsmouth.

The 30-year-old, who has served for more than seven years, said her recent time onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth and other ships in the carrier strike group was ‘amazing’.

She said: ‘It was an awesome trip. Leaving at night (for the maiden mission) was quite emotional.’

Family members of those serving onboard said the city’s tradition of a warm welcomes and fond farewells to the naval ships had a ‘huge’ impact on the morale of those serving onboard.

Among those expressing the sentiment was Joanna Beadell, 23, who was waiving home her partner Dan Johnson, who has served for three years.

The Fareham resident: ‘The crowd makes a big difference. Everyone onboard loves a big turn out – it really does boost morale.

Joanna’s mum Sarah said: ‘We’re very proud of him.’

Also at the Round Towner was Sophie Beacham with her children Olivia, 10, Tilly, eight, and Teddy, four, and their banner welcoming home dad Phil Beacham.

It marks the last voyage for the crew member, who has served in the Royal Navy for more than 20 years.

She said: ‘We are enormously proud of his job and his role onboard.

‘It means the world to the ship’s company when they return from sea to see so many people welcoming them home.’

HMS Prince of Wales is expected to take part in Nato’s Exercise Cold Response, the alliance’s biggest war game in the Arctic region, due to commence at the end of March.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron