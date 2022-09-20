Post Office service returns to Waltham Chase in new location following 15-month closure
WALTHAM Chase Post Office is set to reopen next month at a brand new location.
The service will open its doors following a 15-month temporary closure due to ‘operational reasons’, said a post office spokesperson.
It will now be based at Waltham Chase Village Stores, 1 Winchester Road, and will open at 1pm on Monday, October 24.
The previous branch at Premier, Winchester Road, closed in June 2021.
Graham Brander, Post Office network provision lead, said: ‘We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.’
The opening hours of the new branch will be Monday to Saturday from 8am – 6pm.
A consultation will run until October 14, and customers can share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 262546.
Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 223355.