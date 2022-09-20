The service will open its doors following a 15-month temporary closure due to ‘operational reasons’, said a post office spokesperson.

It will now be based at Waltham Chase Village Stores, 1 Winchester Road, and will open at 1pm on Monday, October 24.

The previous branch at Premier, Winchester Road, closed in June 2021.

Waltham Chase Village Stores, the new home of the Post Office. Picture: Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Brander, Post Office network provision lead, said: ‘We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.’

The opening hours of the new branch will be Monday to Saturday from 8am – 6pm.

A consultation will run until October 14, and customers can share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 262546.