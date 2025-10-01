A “potentially explosive ordnance” found at a house that led to nearby properties being evacuated was safely removed.

Royal Navy bomb disposal personnel were deployed to Woodpecker Copse, Fareham, on Tuesday evening (September 30) after an item was discovered earlier in the day. Dozens of nearby properties were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A cordon was set up around the address, with the public warned to stay away. Fareham Police said on Tuesday evening: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Locks Heath after potentially explosive ordnance was discovered at an address in Woodpecker Copse. A 100 metre cordon has been set up around the property and 70 properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are en-route to access the situation. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident.”

The situation was resolved, though, with a subsequent post saying: “The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have attended and taken the device away.

“The cordons have now been lifted and residents have been able to return to their homes. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.”