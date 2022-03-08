Prayers sent out to Ukraine as worshippers reflect on hope and peace at World Day of Prayer celebration at Waterlooville Baptist Church
CHURCHGOERS gathered in a Waterlooville church to take part in a celebration marking World Day of Prayer - as special thoughts went out to those in Ukraine.
Waterlooville Baptist Church welcomed worshippers from the area to enjoy hymns and readings of the themes of hope and peace.
The World Day of Prayer event took place at the baptist church on London Road on March 4.
Elizabeth White, the coordinator of the World Day of Prayer committee, liaises between churches in Waterlooville, Cowplain, Widley, and Denmead.
Read More
She said: ‘Hope was depicted through the lighting of candles and distribution of sunflower seeds.
‘World Day of Prayer enables women from all over the world to share their ideas and concerns.
‘We were warmly welcomed to the Church by their minister the Rev. Sandra Platford.
‘There were special prayers for the people of Ukraine.
‘It was a wonderful ecumenical gathering - followed by refreshments with delicious cakes.’
For further information and resources, visit wwdp.org.uk.