Waterlooville Baptist Church welcomed worshippers from the area to enjoy hymns and readings of the themes of hope and peace.

The World Day of Prayer event took place at the baptist church on London Road on March 4.

Elizabeth White, the coordinator of the World Day of Prayer committee, liaises between churches in Waterlooville, Cowplain, Widley, and Denmead.

Churchgoers celebrate the World Day of Prayer.

She said: ‘Hope was depicted through the lighting of candles and distribution of sunflower seeds.

‘World Day of Prayer enables women from all over the world to share their ideas and concerns.

‘We were warmly welcomed to the Church by their minister the Rev. Sandra Platford.

‘There were special prayers for the people of Ukraine.

‘It was a wonderful ecumenical gathering - followed by refreshments with delicious cakes.’

For further information and resources, visit wwdp.org.uk.

