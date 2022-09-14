The Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth yesterday celebrated a Jubilarian Mass to mark the jubilees of ordination, led by Bishop Philip Egan at St John’s Cathedral.

Bishop Philip said: ‘My prayers and congratulations go to this cohort of priests, who have made this personal commitment and sacrifice on accepting a life of vocation.

‘The obstacles that each of them has faced in their vocational journeys are an example to us all of resilience and perseverance.

Bishop Philip Egan leads the Jubilarian Mass.

‘Ad multos annos! May they be blessed to see many more years to celebrate the liturgy in all its many aspects.’