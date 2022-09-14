Center Parcs previously reversed a decision to close its accommodation for the Queen’s funeral next Monday, which would have forced guests to find alternative accommodation.

After receiving complaints, Center Parcs offered to allow guests on ‘longer duration breaks’ to remain on site on Monday, with the villages set to close at 10am and people not being able to use facilities.

The holiday company initially told one customer on Twitter everyone had to stay in their lodges for the funeral.

Guest Kim tweeted: ‘I haven't just seen a tweet saying that @CenterParcsUK are going to kick a family with 2 small baby's out of their park on Monday 19th.

‘As a mum with a 3 month old I'd be absolutely traumatized, I know it's history but surely you can do something else!’

Center Parcs replied: ‘Hi Kim We recognise leaving the village for one night is an inconvenience, we have listened and made the decision to allow guests to remain on village on Monday, however, the village will still be closed, so guests will need to remain in their lodges.’

The company have made the same reply to every enquiry on twitter.

People described it as a ‘hostage situation’.

Brendan May said: ‘The sad passing of a Monarch has somehow led to a holiday park creating a hostage situation for its guests.

‘I have no idea how a company ends up in this position.’

Following the response, the company issued a clarification.

They said: ‘Hi Apologies for my wording, you will be allowed to walk around the village, but the facilities will be closed.’

One puzzled reaction to the debacle said: ‘Thanks Amy, will guests be shot on sight if they leave their lodgings or will there be some sort of warning?

‘Probably best to let the mother in law head out first just in case!’

Center Parcs has offered a 17 per cent refund of the lodge cost to affected visitors.

In a statement, the holiday firm said: ‘Like many businesses we have taken the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday September 19.

‘This decision was taken as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

‘We have contacted all the guests due to arrive on Monday September 19 and offered them a number of different options. Our villages will be open to welcome guests on Tuesday September 20.

‘The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday September 19.

‘We have however reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

‘The villages will still remain closed on Monday and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day.’

In a message sent to customers on Tuesday, Center Parcs said: ‘Lots of guests have communicated with us today to tell us that they’re upset by this decision, particularly those guests on longer breaks.

‘We recognise that leaving the village for one night and returning is extremely inconvenient.

‘On reflection and having listened we have made the decision to allow guests on longer duration breaks to remain on village on Monday September 19.’

Before the U-turn, guest Tracy Groome, 58, a consultant who lives near Manchester, was concerned about where her party of nine would stay after she booked a seven-night stay at Center Parcs Elveden Forest in Suffolk.

The trip – due to begin on Friday – cost more than £2,500.

She said: ‘I’m very sure it would not be what the Queen or the royal family wants.

‘I’m sure they will not want everybody who was due to go to Center Parc on a holiday to have their holiday spoiled, and for them to have this stress of trying to organise something different.’

Glynis Meloy, 68, from St Austell in Cornwall, is booked to stay for a week at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in a group of six people at a cost of £1,800.

She expressed concerns about how they would spend the day if asked to leave.

‘If nowhere is open, what are we meant to do with all these people all day?’ she said.

‘Not everybody’s a royalist, not everybody wants to watch.’

Mourning guidance from the Cabinet Office says: ‘Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.’

Center Parcs’ five UK sites are: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.