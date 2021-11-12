Youngsters created painted memory stones, poems, and poppy pictures.

At Cowplain’s Co-operative Funeralcare, children from St Peter's Catholic School in Waterlooville painted 930 memory stones to remember the 930 people killed in Portsmouth during the Blitz.

A further 2,837 were injured and more than 6,000 properties were destroyed.

Widley Co-operative Funeralcare's Remembrance Day display with cllr Rosy Raines.

Jackie Duthie, Cowplain funeral co-ordinator, said: ‘The children from Year 6 have created the beautiful poppies that we have cascading down on the outside of the window.

‘Out of lots of small crosses the children have also created this wonderful large cross, which looks so poignant and so effective.

‘With fewer and fewer living survivors, it's even more important than ever to remember the sacrifice's these people made for our country.

The Remembrance Day display at Cowplain Co-operative Funeralcare.

‘Teaching our children about the importance of Remembrance Day will keep the memories of these soldiers and brave individuals alive now and in the future.’

Some of the children wrote their own Remembrance poems, which were made into scrolls ready for them to hand out with their memory stones to members of the public on Wednesday.

Jackie added: ‘I would like to personally thank Mrs Pearson, St Peters art teacher, for all her support in organising and creating such a wonderful display.

‘Lastly a massive thank you to all of the children in Year 6 and to their headmaster Mr Cunningham for his support.’

Widley’s Co-operative Funeralcare welcomed cllr Rosy Raines, mayor of Havant, who helped to judge the poppy pictures created by children at Purbrook Junior School aged seven to 11 years.

All of the children received a certificate for their efforts.

Linda Docherty, Widley funeral co-ordinator, said: ‘I am truly blessed to have such wonderful children help me in my display.

‘I have also had a lady knit a poppy wreath for me and another lady made a cross with a poppy helmet which is absolutely amazing.’

To mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion, Southern Co-op made a donation of £5,000 and encouraged its funeral colleagues to mark the anniversary with bold window displays.

