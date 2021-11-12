People of all ages will once again be able to put their skates on and get into the festive spirit in Guildhall Square.

The rink will be opening on Saturday, November 27 and will stay open until Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Ellie Parsley (19) from Portsmouth skating on the ice rink in Guildhall Square. Picture: Sarah Standing (221119-2040)

It is the first time the seasonal attraction is returning to Portsmouth city centre since 2019, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Last year, Portsmouth Ice Skating tweeted: ‘Sad times. Portsmouth on ice is officially on ice for a year.

‘We will be back with bells on in 2021 for you to #GetYourSkatesOn. In the meantime, stay safe. Check out our social channels for updates.’

The ice rink in Guildhall Square

Here’s all you need to know:

How much are tickets?

For day tickets:

Adult (12yrs +) (£11.00)

Child (5-11yrs) (£9.00)

Adult with pre-schooler (under 5yrs) (£11.50)

Concession (£9.00) (ID required)

Family (3+1/2+2. £8.60 per person, £34.40 per family)

Skate aid (£5.00 per session - subject to availability)

Season tickets are also available - see here for more details.

You can purchase day tickets for the ice rink here.

What about accessibility?

Skate aids available for the less confident and young skaters.

Dedicated SEND sessions (Special Education Needs and Disabilities) on allocated term time week day.

Wheelchair user friendly for all sessions.

What time does the rink open?

It will be open from 10am every day (except Christmas) between November 27 and January 9.

In 2019, Hot drinks and seasonal snacks were also available for purchase.

There were also dedicated sessions for those with special education needs and disabilities will also be held during week days, with wheelchair access for all sessions.

The ice rink had a canopy in 2019 after the opening in 2018 was delayed slightly due to warm weather.

