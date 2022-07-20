Prince Charles and Camilla are expected to tour the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, before meeting veterans of the Falklands.
The royal couple will be met by Jamie Miller, the president of the South Atlantic Medal Association – of which the Prince of Wales is a patron of.
A navy guard of honour, accompanied by a band from the British Army will give a royal salute to their royal highnesses
Before boarding the carrier, the Prince of Wales and Camila will have the opportunity to meet a small number of guests, gathered on the jetty.
Proceeding up the gangway and entering the ship, the royals will be greeted by Captain Ian Feasey, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s commanding officer, and defence secretary, Ben Wallace.
Stepping onto the 65,000 warship, the royals will join a reception in the £3.2bn behemoth’s vast hangar.
Splitting, the pair will then meet groups of veterans and serving personnel and their families.
The reception would conclude with a flourish by Buglers before Prince Charles and Camilla are given ‘three cheers’.
The Royal visit is part of an effort to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.
The war erupted on April 2, 1982, and lasted for 74 days before the force of Argentine invaders surrendered to the British.
Much of the task force that set sail to reclaim the British territory set off from Portsmouth Naval Base.
The war claimed the lives of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine soldiers.