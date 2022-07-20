Prince Charles and Camilla are expected to tour the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, before meeting veterans of the Falklands.

The royal couple will be met by Jamie Miller, the president of the South Atlantic Medal Association – of which the Prince of Wales is a patron of.

Prince Charles on HMS Queen Elizabeth today in Portsmouth

A navy guard of honour, accompanied by a band from the British Army will give a royal salute to their royal highnesses

Before boarding the carrier, the Prince of Wales and Camila will have the opportunity to meet a small number of guests, gathered on the jetty.

Proceeding up the gangway and entering the ship, the royals will be greeted by Captain Ian Feasey, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s commanding officer, and defence secretary, Ben Wallace.

Stepping onto the 65,000 warship, the royals will join a reception in the £3.2bn behemoth’s vast hangar.

Sandringham Show with the Prince Charles and Camilla in attendance. The royal couple have now arrived in Portsmouth for their visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth

Splitting, the pair will then meet groups of veterans and serving personnel and their families.

The reception would conclude with a flourish by Buglers before Prince Charles and Camilla are given ‘three cheers’.

The Royal visit is part of an effort to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the official commissioning ceremony of HMS Prince of Wales on December 10, 2019 in Portsmouth (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The war erupted on April 2, 1982, and lasted for 74 days before the force of Argentine invaders surrendered to the British. In all,

Much of the task force that set sail to reclaim the British territory set off from Portsmouth Naval Base.

The war claimed the lives of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine soldiers.