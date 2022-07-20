Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, was found dead just after 8am on Sunday morning in Botley Drive.

Police have now charged two women over the death.

Shaye Lauren Corrigan, 26, of Botley Drive, Havant, has been charged with murder.

Lauren Elizabeth White, 26, of Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth, has been bailed in relation to murder but charged under Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act RIPA for failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information.

Frankie’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: ‘Frankie was a loving father, brother and son. He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.

‘Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated.’

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park on Sunday Picture: Emily Jessica Turner